Unconscionable: UN condemns ‘acts of war’ on Gaza hospitals; OIC group to meet UNGA chief

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 12 (APP): There can be no justification for any “acts of war” in or around any healthcare facilities, senior UN officials said Sunday amidst reports that Gaza’s largest hospital has come under attack by Israeli forces as they battle the Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged enclave.

But the Israeli occupation military denied having targeted Al-Shifa Hospital, which they claim is above a Hamas command post. At the same time, the Israeli military admitted that fighting is happening “around” the hospital.

UN relief and humanitarian affairs chief, Martin Griffiths, tweeted that in light of “horrific reports of attacks”, there could be “no justification for acts of war in healthcare facilities leaving them with no power, food or water and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.

“This is unconscionable, reprehensible and must stop,” he said.

“Hospitals must be places of greater safety and those who need them must trust that they are places of shelter and not of war.”

Also tweeting, the head of the World Health Organization(WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the WHO’s regional agency had lost contact with its contacts at Al-Shifa.

“There are reports that some of those who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded, or killed. The latest reports say the hospital was surrounded by tanks”, he wrote.

“WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital.”

WHO again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza “as the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering”, Tedros added.

“WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients. All hostages must receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally.”

The UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, reinforced the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, stressing that civilian infrastructure “cannot be used for military operations.”

“Patients, medical staff as well as displaced people taking shelter must be protected”, she tweeted.

“Principles of proportionality and distinction must be respected.”

News reports quoting a non-governmental organization representing doctors said that two premature babies have died in the last few hours at Al-Shifa after the last working generator was damaged during airstrikes.

The hospital has reportedly now run out of water, food, and electricity.

Latest figures from OCHA, sourcing the health ministry in Gaza – which the UN regards as reliable – report that more than 10,800 have been killed in the enclave since the 7 October attacks and more than 26,900 injured.

Earlier on Saturday, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said that the “near total breakdown and attacks on medical and healthcare services”, particularly in northern Gaza, had left lives “hanging by a thread.”

Noting that medical care at the Al-Rantisi and Al-Nasr children’s hospitals in the Strip had “reportedly almost ceased” they said only a small generator remained to power the intensive care unit.

“Children’s right to life and health is being denied,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Director. “The protection of hospitals and delivery of lifesaving medical supplies is an obligation under the laws of war, and both are needed now.”

Meanwhile, medical facilities in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, already overwhelmed by the sheer number of injuries that need treatment, are now having to also cope with treating the needs of an influx of hundreds of thousands of people into even more densely packed spaces, UNICEF noted.

“These existing services must be supported and strengthened to deal with the increasing challenges they face”, the agency said.

Children’s lives are “hanging by a thread,” said Khodr. Children in the north have “nowhere to go and are at extreme risk.”

In New York, member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met behind closed doors to discuss the ongoing atrocities, diplomats said.

The meeting, in which Pakistan was represented by the country’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, took place ahead of their meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. No indication was given as to what the OIC members wished to discuss with the Assembly president.

APP/ift