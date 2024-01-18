UN warns of near ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian situation in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 18 (APP): United Nations humanitarian agencies have issued a dire warning about the humanitarian situation in worn-torn Gaza, describing the level of assistance for many residents as “almost catastrophic.”

The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported continued intense Israeli bombardment of the territory and rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian armed groups.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) highlighted the nearly impossible conditions for aid distribution, especially beyond Rafah in the south of the enclave, where over one million people are sheltering in dangerously overcrowded conditions.

WFP Communications head for the Middle East and North Africa, Abeer Atefa, stated: “Areas beyond Rafah, it’s almost catastrophic assistance,” emphasizing the urgent need for greater access to provide aid.

OCHA reported that of the planned 29 humanitarian missions in the first two weeks of the year, only one in four succeeded in delivering lifesaving supplies north of Wadi Gaza. Israeli authorities denied the rest, hampering humanitarian efforts. Additionally, two coordinated missions with Israeli authorities faced challenges due to non-viable routes and excessive delays at checkpoints.

Amid the ongoing conflict, more than 160 Gazans died in the last two days, with another 350 injured, according to OCHA.

The total number of Palestinians confirmed killed since the conflict erupted has surpassed 24,400, most of them women and children. The devastation has also impacted water infrastructure, leaving only one of the three pipelines from Israel into Gaza functioning.

OCHA highlighted the urgent need for repairs to the Deir al Balah water pipeline, emphasizing that the situation could lead to a prolonged humanitarian crisis, including water shortages and the spread of diseases.

Of the more than 100 Israelis still believed held in Gaza, it has been reported that around 45 require treatment for chronic diseases or other lifesaving medicines.

Three Israeli soldiers were also reportedly killed in clashes in Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday, OCHA noted, meaning that 191 Israeli fighters have died since October 7.

The deputy chief of UN children’s agency UNICEF, Ted Chaiban, warned on Thursday that on a three-day visit to Gaza this week he had witnessed “some of the most horrific conditions I have ever seen.”

“Since my last visit, the situation has gone from catastrophic to near collapse”, he said in a statement.

“UNICEF has described the Gaza Strip as the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. We have said this is a war on children. But these truths do not seem to be getting through.

“Of the nearly 25,000 people reported to have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation in hostilities, up to 70 per cent are reported to be women and children. The killing of children must cease immediately.”

Among those he met was an 11-year-old girl called Sama at Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

He said the children and their families “can’t wait any longer for a humanitarian ceasefire”, also reminding that there are two Israeli children still being held hostage by Palestinian militants, who must be released safely and unconditionally.

“This cannot go on.”