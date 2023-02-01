UN urges ‘greater efforts’ to defeat group like TTP following Peshawar terrorist attack

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 01 (APP):With the death toll from the deadly suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines reaching 100 mark, the United Nations Tuesday voiced concern over the stability of the region, and called for stepping up efforts to stamp out armed groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP), which claimed responsibility for the bombing.

“It’s clear that this (the terrorist attack in Pakistan) touches on a number of different concerns we have,” Farhan Aziz Haq, deputy spokesperson of the United Nations, said in response to a question about the tragic incident at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“One is the stability of the region with different armed groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan, … having allegedly been behind this particular attack, and we want greater efforts to make sure that those groups are defeated,” he said,

“Beyond that, of course, the UN has called again repeatedly for the protection of holy sites around the world, Farhan Haq said, adding, “it’s horrific to think that people peacefully going to worship are being targeted like this.”

The UN spokesperson made these remarks a day after the UN Security Council issued a press statement that condemned “in the strongest terms” the Peshawar suicide attack and called to bring those responsible for the bombing to justice”.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement said.