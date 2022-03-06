UN Security Council slams Friday’s ‘heinous and cowardly’ at a Peshawar mosque

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 06 (APP):The UN Security Council members have strongly condemned Friday’s “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

A press statement issued on Sunday by the Security Council’s president for March, UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, expressed the Council members’ “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Sixtytwo people were killed and dozens more wounded in the deadly attack which was claimed by ISIL-K, the Islamic Stateâ€™s regional affiliate.

In a message, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres , the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Security Council, especially China’s Ambassador Zhang Jun, for proposing the Security Council press statement, and the UAE Ambassador, Ms. Nusseibeh, for securing consensus on it and issuing the statement denouncing the terrorist attack in Peshawar.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the 15-member Council’s members said.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” it said.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

“They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.,” the statement added.