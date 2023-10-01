UN Security Council condemns ‘reprehensible’ terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the suicide bombings that targeted two religious ceremonies in Pakistan, as people gathered to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a press statement members of the 15-member council stressed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

At least 57 people were killed in Blochistan’s Mastung district in Friday’s attacks on an Eid Milad-un-Nabi

gatherings and a further 70 were injured at a mosque in Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” they said in the statement.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” Council members said in the statement.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” it said.

“They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), also denounced the attacks, reiterating that “houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.”

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the attacks as “particularly abhorrent” and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

“It is particularly abhorrent that the attacks occurred at a place of worship and during the celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday,” Guterres said in his statement.

He reiterated the UN’s solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.