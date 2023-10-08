UN rescue teams rush to quake-hit Herat; Guterres ‘saddened’ by lives lost

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 08 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply saddened” by the heavy loss of life resulting from Saturday’s deadly earthquake that struck near Afghanistan’s Herat City, his spokesman said, as UN agencies’ rescue and assessment mission swung into action.

“The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement release at UN Headquarters in New York.

The United Nations and our partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance,” the UN chief said, appealing to world community for help.

“As winter approaches, the Secretary-General calls on the international community to come together and support people impacted by the earthquake, many of whom were already in need before this crisis,” the statement said.

Initial assessments indicate that the 6.3 magnitude quake caused nearly 200 deaths across eight villages, with a further 500 people injured, according to the latest update from UN humanitarian office (OCHA), which reported that it destroyed 465 houses and damaged another 135. Mahal Wadakah was the worst affected village.

The partners and local authorities anticipated the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continued amid reports that some people might be trapped under collapsed buildings.

After striking 40 kilometres west of Herat, in western Afghanistan, around 11am local time, several aftershocks have since occurred, with the initial quake felt in neighbouring Badghis and Farah provinces, according to OCHA.

In total, 4,200 people, or about 600 families, were assessed to have been affected to date, including 1,400 internally displaced persons, the UN agency said.

Coordinating with the Taliban authorities, including the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Food Programme (WFP), and other aid agencies deployed five emergency assessment teams as part of an initial response.

Humanitarian partners have initiated relief efforts, deploying medical and trauma support to regional hospitals alongside emergency shelter, food, supplies, and assistance to people in affected areas

To date, 200 people are receiving emergency trauma care in Herat Provincial Hospital, where the World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed three trauma kits sufficient to treat 150 surgeries.

At the same time, IOM and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, will provide emergency shelter support to 700 families, including 640 tents, blankets, and other needed items.

WFP will dispatch high-energy biscuits for 710 affected households across several villages in Zindajan district, and the UN agency for reproductive health (UNFPA) will provide 1,300 dignity kits for women and girls.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is expected to deploy an emergency response team to Zindajan on Sunday.

