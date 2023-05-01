UN Peacekeeping marking its 75th anniversary with photo exhibit in New York

UNITED NATIONS, May 01 (APP):: United Nations Peacekeeping Monday launched a special photo exhibition at UN Headquarters in New York to honour the service and sacrifice of uniformed and civilian peacekeepers as it marks its 75th anniversary.

The exhibit is part of a year-long global campaign, under the theme ‘Peace Begins with Me’, which seeks to demonstrate the powerful impact of UN Peacekeeping and its partners on the lives of millions of people caught up in catastrophic conflict, a UN press release said.

Featuring a curated collection of peacekeepers in action from the very first deployment of military observers to the Middle East in 1948 through to the 12 missions operating today, the images document the complex and diverse work performed by peacekeeping personnel in some of the world’s most fragile political and security situations.

From UN protection of civilians camps that saved tens of thousands of lives in South Sudan to elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and critical demining efforts in Cyprus, the photos capture the indispensable support that military, police, and civilian peacekeepers provide to communities in need.

“For 75 years, UN Peacekeeping has helped to end conflict, protect civilians, advance political solutions, and secure sustainable peace,” Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said.

“Peacekeepers are ordinary people working in difficult and dangerous conditions to achieve extraordinary outcomes for the communities they serve. The results of their efforts to help countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace can be found in countries like Liberia, Namibia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, and Timor Leste.

“We are not alone in our endeavors. Many partners work alongside us in a collective effort for peace, including local communities, women and youth, civil society, humanitarians, host governments, Troop and Police Contributing Countries and Member States. We thank them for their support throughout the history of peacekeeping and urge them to continue that commitment as the challenges we face are greater than ever,” he added.

Since 1948, more than two million peacekeepers from 125 countries, including Pakistan, have since served in 71 operations. Today, over 87,000 women and men work to build peace in hotspots across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

More than 4,200 peacekeepers have given their lives while serving under the UN flag. This exhibit is an opportunity to remember their sacrifice, be inspired by their legacy, and to take action for peace.

Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to U.N. peacekeeping operations. Since the 1960s, Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 missions. In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 157 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

APP/ift