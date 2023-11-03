UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands end of US embargo against Cuba for 31st time

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 03 (APP): The United Nations General Assembly Thursday adopted, by a huge majority, a resolution demanding the end of the United States’ economic blockade on Cuba — for the 31st year in a row.

The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 187 countries in favour, to two against (the United States and Israel), with Ukraine abstaining. The “yes” vote was up from 185 last year and 184 in 2021, and it tied the 2019 vote of 187.

The General Assembly acted after Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez made a fervent appeal: “Let Cuba live without the blockade!”

During the two-day debate before the vote, several countries pointed out that there is broad and long-standing international opposition to the United States’ economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba, with many saying it runs counter to the UN Charter and undermines faith in multilateralism.

The resolution’s full title is: the “necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”.

Under its terms, the Assembly voiced concern that despite its resolutions dating back to 1992, “the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba is still in place”, and that “the adverse effects of such measures on the Cuban people and on Cuban nationals living in other countries”.

It recalled measures adopted by then-US President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 “to modify several aspects of the application of the embargo, which contrast with the measures applied since 2017 to reinforce its implementation”.

The General Assembly reiterated its call for all States to refrain from promulgating and applying such restrictive laws and measures, in line with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law.

In explaining its vote, the US representative,, Paul Folmsbee, said that his country “stands resolutely” with the Cuban people.

“We strongly support their pursuit of a future with respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said, noting that sanctions are “one set of tools” in the US’ broader effort towards encouraging Cuba to advance democracy and promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He said the US recognizes the challenges the Cuban people face, explaining that sanctions include exemptions and authorizations relating to exports of food, medicines, and other humanitarian goods to Cuba.

“The US opposes this resolution,” he said, encouraging the General Assembly to urge the Cuban Government to adhere to its human rights obligations “and listen to the Cuban people and their aspirations to determine their own future.”

In response, the Cuban foreign minister said that the U.S. embargo has imposed “the most cruel and long-lasting unilateral coercive measures that have ever been applied against any country” and that it constitutes “a crime of genocide” and an “act of economic warfare during times of peace.”

The American aim, FM Rodriguez said, is to weaken Cuba’s economic life, leave its people hungry and desperate, and overthrow the government.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding and are unenforceable, but they reflect world opinion, and the vote has given Cuba an annual stage to demonstrate the isolation of the U.S. in its decades-old efforts to isolate the Caribbean nation.