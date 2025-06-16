UN climate chief opens Bonn talks with urgent call for unity, resources & real action to tackle global warming

By Rehan Khan

BONN, June 16 (APP): UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on Monday opened the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) in Bonn with a strong appeal for renewed multilateral cooperation, pragmatic resource allocation, and accelerated action to address the climate crisis.

Addressing delegates, observers, and global stakeholders at the June Climate Meetings, Stiell underscored the significance of the negotiations taking place over the next 10 days, calling them critical to advancing tangible climate action that affects billions of people worldwide.

“This process matters deeply,” Stiell said. “The progress you make in the next 10 days will make a very real difference to lives and livelihoods in every country.”

He praised recent Conferences of the Parties (COPs) for having delivered meaningful, albeit imperfect, outcomes, citing them as examples of “human solidarity in action.” Without UN-led climate diplomacy, he warned, the world would be on a path to 5°C of global warming. Current trajectories, while still concerning, show a reduction to approximately 3°C.

“Let’s not forget,” he added, “that 1.5°C remains both achievable and essential. And it is this threshold that must guide our collective ambition.”

Stiell acknowledged growing optimism as several of the world’s largest economies signal strong commitments to climate action, despite ongoing political and economic headwinds.

“The tide has turned. Climate action is now in every nation’s interest – there is no turning back,” he emphasized.

Turning to institutional matters, Stiell expressed concern over the resource constraints facing the UN Climate Change Secretariat. While recent reforms have led to cost efficiencies, he urged delegates to address budgetary challenges to ensure the Secretariat can meet its expanding mandate.

“This approach is not sustainable,” he cautioned. “Adequate resourcing is essential for the Secretariat to keep delivering results.”

He also highlighted five key agenda items for the Bonn session: finalizing indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation to be delivered at COP30; operationalizing the Just Transition Work Programme into tangible outcomes; advancing the $1.3 trillion climate finance roadmap; driving momentum under the Mitigation Work Programme; and and defining the current “era of implementation” as reflected in the first Global Stocktake.

Stiell concluded by calling for respectful discourse and full adherence to the Code of Conduct, especially as disagreements are expected during complex negotiations.

“The world is watching,” he said. “We must demonstrate that climate cooperation is still delivering – and accelerating – real progress to protect people and prosperity.”

Framing the session within the priorities of the incoming COP presidency, strengthening multilateralism, connecting global efforts to real lives, and fast-tracking implementation, he urged delegates: “Let’s get to work.”