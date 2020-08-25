UN chief’s report highlights threat of ISIL/Da’esh in India to the region

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 25 (APP): A new report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the presence of ISIL/Da’esh in India, saying the terrorist group is operating from Karnataka and Kerala and poses a threat to regional peace and security.

The key, biennial report on ISIL’s impact on international peace and security was presented to the UN Security Council by Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, on Monday.

According to diplomatic sources, the Indians have also been found involved in terrors attacks in Afghanistan, a development that has raised an alarm at the UN over the growth of ISIL/Da’esh in India and in Afghanistan.

Voronkov also told the 15-member Council that ISIL’s affiliate ISIL-Khorassan, which has about 2,200 members in Afghanistan, was capable of high-profile attacks — despite territorial losses and the arrest of its leaders — and has emerged as a as a major terrorist outfit in Afghanistan for the region.

“ISIL-K seeks to pursue a global agenda by implementing the approach of the ISIL core, namely using Afghan territory as a base for spreading terrorist influence across the wider region,” the UN chief’s report said.

The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghanistan, is said to be actively cooperating with ISIL-K, with some TTP elements even trying to merge with ISIL-K in Afghanistan.

The secretary-general’s report is the third in a series that have spotlighted the terrorist threat from TTP to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

According to Pakistani officials, TTP is being facilitated by India, a point also repeatedly underlined by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, in the course of his speeches in the Security Council.

In a recent Council debate on the nexus between terrorism and organized crime, Ambassador Akram called India the “fountainhead of terrorism” in the region.

“No amount of Indian obfuscation can hide the facts,” a Pakistani diplomat stressed.

India has incarcerated more than 8 million Kashmiris in an open prison since August 5 2019. “Kashmiris will never accept Indian subjugation. Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory,” the diplomat said, adding that the Security Council resolutions, the statements of the UN and the fact that the Council held three meetings on this issue makes it clear to all that Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute.

Ruled by the fascists Hindutva ideologues, Muslims are attacked and lynched in India. The Delhi pogroms of February 2020 in which Muslims were brutally killed by the saffron terrorists is for all to see, he pointed out. Narendra Modi was denied entry in most Western Countries for his involvements in the Gujrat massacre of 2002 killing hundreds of Muslims on his orders.

The RSS, mothership of ruling BJP party has an armed militia of over 60,000, it was pointed out. They are responsible for killing minorities of India. Sawmi Aseemanand, was arrested for the Samjhota train terrorist attack but was allowed to walk free by Modi. The victims of Samjhota train attack await justice, the diplomat said.

Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian RAW agent, has confessed of sponsoring mercenary terrorists in Pakistan. “He is a living proof of the Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan,” he said, adding such Indian agents have infested our region to spread chaos and mayhem in Pakistan.