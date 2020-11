UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 (APP):Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has warned that people with diabetes are at “increased risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19”.

In a message for World Diabetes Day, on Saturday, the United Nation’s (UN) chief called for working together to limit the disease that effects a large number of people worldwide.

He said many efforts have been made to prevent and treat diabetes, but the disease continues to rise rapidly in low and middle income countries — those “least well-equipped with the diagnostics, medicines, and knowledge to provide life-saving treatment”.

Globally, some 422 million adults are living with diabetes (latest figures from 2014), according to the UN World Health Organization, compared to around 108 million in

1980 – rising from 4.7 to 8.5 per cent in the adult population.

This reflects an increase in associated risk factors, such as being overweight or obese, the agency said. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation, and the COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional pain to those requiring regular care and treatment who struggle to access therapies for

their condition.

A healthy diet, physical activity and not smoking can prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes, formerly called non-insulin-dependent or adult-onset diabetes, the UN said.

Moreover, the disease can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with medication, regular screening and treatment for complications.

Next year, WHO is launching the Global Diabetes Compact, “a new initiative that will bring structure and coherence to our complementary efforts to reduce the burden of diabetes”, Guterres said.

“Let us work together to make sure that, through this ambitious and much-needed collaboration, we will soon be talking about the decline in diabetes as a public health problem”.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2020 is “The Nurse and Diabetes”, which aims to raise awareness around the crucial role of these health care professionals in supporting people living with diabetes.

Nurses, who currently account for over half of the global health workforce, also help people living with a wide range of health concerns.

People living with diabetes face a number of challenges, and education is vital to equip nurses with the skills to support them.

“As we strive to overcome the pandemic, let us do our utmost to ensure Universal Health Coverage, strengthen health systems and advance good health and resilience

for all”, the UN chief said.