UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ as first phase of Gaza ceasefire expires

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 02 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel and Hamas to exercise “maximum restraint” as the first phase of their ceasefire agreement concludes.

“The past six weeks have provided a fragile but vital reprieve, offering a measure of relief to both Palestinians and Israelis,” the UN chief said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson.

During the period of the truce, thousands of trucks carrying life-saving assistance entered Gaza, reaching nearly every person in the besieged Strip.

According to media reports, the six-week long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended earlier on Saturday with further negotiations between the sides still pending.

The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of preventing a return to hostilities, which he described as potentially catastrophic. “It is imperative that all efforts be made to prevent a return to hostilities,” the statement urged.

Guterres called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to find a way forward on the next phase of the ceasefire. He highlighted the necessity of a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages to prevent further escalation and protect civilians.

“A permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages are essential to preventing escalation and averting more devastating consequences for civilians,” the UN chief said in the statement.

The statement also stressed the need for the humane treatment of all those held under power and the continuous flow of humanitarian aid. The Secretary-General called for the aid to be adequately funded and delivered in a safe environment for civilians and humanitarian workers.

“Humanitarian aid must continue to flow, without impediment, ensuring the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers,” he added.

As the holy month of Ramadan, a time of peace and reflection, begins, Guterres called for an urgent de-escalation of the situation in the occupied West Bank and an end to all violence.

“The United Nations stands ready to support all such endeavors,” he affirmed and through the statement underscored the commitment of the UN to supporting peace and stability in the region.

Today’s statement came as the Secretary-General headed to Cairo, Egypt, where he will attend on Tuesday summit-level talks convened by Arab leaders on Gaza’s reconstruction.

APP/ift