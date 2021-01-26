UN chief urges India, China to de-escalate tensions through talks
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called for a dialogue between India and China to ease tensions between the two countries, after reports came in of a new clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

“We hope that through dialogue tension can be dialed down,” his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesman did not elaborate.

American media reports, citing Indian Army said that a “minor face-off” occurred last week in northern Sikkim,

and was “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols”, without explaining how it took place.

