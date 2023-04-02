UN chief urges greater inclusion, marking World Autism Awareness Day

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 02 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater support for people with autism, and celebrating their contributions.

“Today and every day, let us fully recognize the active and diverse contributions of persons with autism to our societies,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message to mark World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 02.

“Let us work together with persons with autism to build an inclusive and accessible world for all.”

Approximately one in 100 children has autism, which constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Although characteristics may be detected in early childhood, autism is often not diagnosed until much later.

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time, WHO said. While some can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.

Despite important progress, the UN chief said, persons with autism continue to face social and environmental barriers to the full exercise of their rights and fundamental freedoms, in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“We must do better, by promoting inclusive education, equal employment opportunities, self-determination, and an environment where every person is respected,” he said.

“As we do so, we also recognize the role of families, caregivers, and support networks in the lives of persons with autism.”

An UN-hosted global virtual event, Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All, will feature autistic people from around the world discussing how the transformation in the narrative around neurodiversity can continue to be furthered in order to overcome barriers and improve the lives of autistic people.

The event will also address the contributions that autistic people make – and can make – to society, and to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.