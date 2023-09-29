UN chief slams deadly terrorist attacks in Mastung, Hangu

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 29 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Friday’s terrorist attacks in two Pakistani cities — Mastung and Hangu — and called for bringing the people responsible for those strikes to justice.

“We condemn the terrorist attacks that took place in Pakistan, killing more than 50 people,” his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The fact that these killings took place during religious ceremonies makes them even more heinous”, he said, adding that it was “even more horrific to target people as they go about a religious ceremony, a peaceful religious ceremony.”