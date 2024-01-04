UN chief slams attack in Iran, calls for perpetrators to be held accountable

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 03 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack in Iran which has reportedly killed more than 100 people taking part in Wednesday’s commemoration for a former top military general in the eastern city of Kerman.

According to Iranian officials at the scene, more than 170 people have also been wounded. News reports citing local officials said that there were two explosions as thousands were walking along the route to a cemetery in Kerman which is the final resting place of Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad four years ago.

Reports suggest the roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos, in what Iranian authorities are describing as a terrorist attack. Given the scale and size of the blasts, it’s likely that the death toll will rise.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes the injured a speedy recovery”, Florencia Soto Nino, UN Associate Spokesperson, told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York.

The UN chief called for those responsible, to be held accountable for the deadly blasts. So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack. General Suleimani was not only an accomplished military officer but also an influential national figure in Iran.