UN chief pays tributes to Lata as ‘voice of an entire subcontinent’

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 06 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his sorrow at the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, India’s superstar singer, paying tributes to her as “the voice of an entire subcontinent.”



“That’s sad news!,” Farhan Aziz Haq, the UN chief’s Deputy Spokesperson, said in response to a question from APP correspondent.



“The Secretary-General offers condolences to her family and the people and the Government of India at this time,” he said, adding, “She was the voice of an entire subcontinent.”



Known to millions as the “nightingale of India”, Lata died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with Covid-19 symptoms. She was 92.