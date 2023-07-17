UN chief ‘deeply’ regrets Russia’s decision to end Black Sea grain deal, warns of price rise

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 17 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he “deeply” regrets the decision by the Russian Federation to terminate the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, which includes the withdrawal of Russian security guarantees of navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The breakdown of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, threatened to drive global food prices back up as the war in Ukraine grinds on, now in its 17th month following the Russian invasion.

“The Russians sent a letter this morning to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul announcing the termination of their participation in the Black Sea Initiative,” according to a U.N. official.

Speaking after Russia’s move to suspend the grain export deal, the UN chief warned that hundreds of millions face hunger and the consumers that are confronting a global cost-of-living crisis “will pay the price.”

“Today’s decision by the Russian Federation will strike a blow to people in need everywhere. But it will not stop our efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” Guterres said.

“We will stay fixed on finding pathways for solutions,” he said, adding, “There is simply too much at stake in a hungry and hurting world. ”

The Black Sea initiative had ensured the safe passage of over 32 million metric tons of food commodities from Ukrainian ports, it was pointed out.

The World Food Programme has shipped more than 725,000 tons to support humanitarian operations – relieving hunger in some of the hardest-hit corners of the world, including Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa and Yemen.

“The Black Sea Initiative — together with the Memorandum of Understanding on facilitating exports of Russian food products and fertilizers — have been a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world,” the UN chief said.

“At a time when the production and availability of food is being disrupted by conflict, climate change, energy prices and more, these agreements have helped to reduce food prices by over 23 per cent since March last year,” he said.

“Ultimately, participation in these agreements is a choice. But struggling people everywhere and developing countries don’t have a choice. They’ll pay the price.”