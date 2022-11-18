UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan’s flood-hit people

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 18 (APP):The United Nations is calling for additional funding to meet the urgent needs of the flood-affected people in Pakistan, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said Friday, noting that the organization’s $816 million humanitarian appeal is only 21 percent funded.

“More than three months since the devastating floods began, the catastrophe is far from over,” he told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“We are calling for additional funding to maintain the lifesaving response,” Farhan Haq said in an update on the country’s flood situation.

The climate-induced floods have affected 33 million people and caused destruction across the economy — the agricultural, health and education sectors, with more than five million people remaining displaced.

The spokesperson said that food and livelihoods assistance had reached 4.1 million people, while 1.5 million people received emergency shelter kits, blankets, bedding and kitchen sets.

“Our partners have provided health assistance to 1.5 million people, while more than 1.7 million people have received clean water,” he said.

Access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene remain challenging, with the flooding and standing water having led to a rise in water and vector-borne diseases, the spokesperson said. Millions of people face increased food insecurity as families are returning home to destroyed houses, ruined crops, and dead livestock.

“As winter begins to set in, with snow already affecting some areas, people affected by the floods are even more vulnerable and many need adequate shelter, food and winterization support,” Farhan Haq added.