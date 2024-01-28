UN agency calls on countries to reconsider shocking halt in Gaza funding

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 28 (APP):The head of the UN agency assisting Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has said that some countries decisions to halt funding will jeopardize its lifesaving programs, especially in Gaza, urging them to reconsider.

It was shocking to see the suspension of funds in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General, said in a statement.

It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an agency and the entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement, and political crises in the region.

Lazzarini urged the countries that suspended their funding to re-consider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response.

The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support, as does regional stability, he said.

He also noted the immediate action UNRWA took by terminating the staffer contracts and asking for a transparent, independent investigation.

Nine countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have suspended funding to UNRWA following allegations that several agency staff were involved in the October 7 terror attacks in southern Israel.

Lazzarini said that the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative body in the UN system, has already been seized of the matter.

An investigation by OIOS into the heinous allegations will establish the facts, he said.

Moreover, as I announced on January 17, an independent review by external experts will help UNRWA strengthen its framework for the strict adherence of all staff to humanitarian principles, he added.

Lazzarini cited a Friday ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ordered Israel to take measures to enable humanitarian assistance for people in Gaza.

The only way that this can be done is through cooperation with international partners, especially UNRWA as the largest humanitarian actor in Gaza, he said.

Over two million people in the Gaza Strip depend on the agency for their survival. UNRWA runs shelters for over one million people and has been providing food and healthcare to civilians in dire need since the start of the conflict.

Its programs are all the more vital given the looming threat of famine in the war-battered enclave.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees. In addition to the Gaza Strip, the agency operates in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.