ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel and Pakistan Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday signed the reciprocal agreement which would return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.

According to a press release of the UK Home Department, the agreement underlined both countries’ ongoing commitment to tackling the issue of illegal migration and the significant threats it posed to both nations.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan was also present during the meeting.

The agreement included ongoing work to improve and expand UK-Pakistani law enforcement cooperation.

Secretary Priti Patel said that she was proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with the Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan. This deal showed that UK New Plan for Immigration was in action.

According to the UK Home Department, it was the fifth returns agreement the home secretary had signed in 15 months delivering for the British public through the New Plan for Immigration. “Our new Borders Act will go further and help end the cycle of last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals,” she added.

Since January 2019, the UK has removed 10,741 foreign national offenders globally (to year ending December 2021).