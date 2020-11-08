LONDON, Nov 08 (APP):The Uinted Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic

Raab has congratulated to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on

winning US Presidential election as President

and Vice President, with more votes than any candidate

in US history.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Commonwealth

and Development Office (FDCO) on Sunday Foreign,

Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Dominic

Raab MP Foreign Secretary, said: “My congratulations

to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning this election,

with more votes than any candidate in US history.

President Trump fought hard in what proved a close contest”.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new

administration on all of our shared interests, from

tackling Covid-19 to counter-terrorism, and collaborating

closely through our Presidencies of COP26 and the G7 next

year”, Mr.Raab remarked.

The friendship between the UK and US, he said has

always been a force for good in the world.