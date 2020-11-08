LONDON, Nov 08 (APP):The Uinted Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic
Raab has congratulated to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on
winning US Presidential election as President
and Vice President, with more votes than any candidate
in US history.
In a statement issued by the Foreign Commonwealth
and Development Office (FDCO) on Sunday Foreign,
Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Dominic
Raab MP Foreign Secretary, said: “My congratulations
to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning this election,
with more votes than any candidate in US history.
President Trump fought hard in what proved a close contest”.
“We’re looking forward to working with the new
administration on all of our shared interests, from
tackling Covid-19 to counter-terrorism, and collaborating
closely through our Presidencies of COP26 and the G7 next
year”, Mr.Raab remarked.
The friendship between the UK and US, he said has
always been a force for good in the world.