UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support security, stability in Yemen

ABU DHABI, Dec 26 (WAM/APP): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, and commended the Kingdom’s constructive role in advancing the interests of the Yemeni people and fulfilling their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity.
The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting all endeavors aimed at strengthening stability and development in Yemen, contributing positively to regional security and prosperity.
