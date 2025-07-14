UAE strengthens industrial property ties with Spain, Morocco

- Advertisement -

GENEVA, July 14 (WAM/APP) : The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office and the Moroccan Industrial and Commercial Property Office, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the development of intellectual property (IP) in the UAE in line with international best practices.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, during the UAE delegation’s participation in the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva.

The agreements cover several strategic areas, including digital transformation, talent development, and enhanced coordination in industrial property and patent registration. They also seek to harness advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to support patent search and classification processes.

Minister bin Touq highlighted the UAE’s continued commitment to building a comprehensive IP ecosystem and fostering global partnerships. He noted that collaboration with Spain and Morocco represents a significant milestone in exchanging technical knowledge, streamlining registration procedures, and adopting modern compliance standards.