UAE inaugurates pavilion at SCO Expo in Qingdao, China

BEIJING, Jun 25 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set up a pavilion at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Fair held in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province.

UAE Ambassador to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Zhang Xinzhu, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and head of the SCO Model Zone, jointly opened the UAE Pavilion.

Zhang congratulated the launch of the UAE national pavilion and said that the SCO Model Zone is based on economic and trade cooperation and seeks to promote platforms and demonstration models in this area, an effort that has been unanimously recognized by both sides.

For its next step, the SCO Model Zone will strengthen connections with UAE enterprises to help them expand into the Chinese market.

Hammadi said that as the UAE joins the SCO family, UAE will work with China and other member states to achieve peace and prosperity, promote regional development and contribute to global peace and development, Global Times reported.

The growing business ties between China and the UAE have been fruitful, with trade between the two countries reaching $100 billion and expected to reach $200 billion by 2030. The UAE has 13 exhibitors dedicated to exploring cooperation opportunities, building capacity for development, and seeking Chinese and international partners to build solid partnerships, the ambassador said.

According to reports, in May the UAE was officially granted the status of SCO dialogue partner. As a new member of the SCO family, the UAE Embassy in China actively participated in the 2023 SCO International Investment and Trade Fair and was the largest exhibitor in the national pavilion.

Together with 13 enterprises in the fields of finance, investment, high technology, new materials and tourism, the UAE national pavilion showcased the UAE’s exploration and practice in aerospace, environmental protection, artificial intelligence and smart city construction.

APP/asg