Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, one terrorist killed in KP

RAWALPINDI, Oct 28 (APP): Two separate terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while one terrorist was killed and two others were arrested.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” the ISPR press release said.

The ISPR said that in another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in the general area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release added.