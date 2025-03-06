Two Sessions: Chinese private sector expands overseas ventures

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Mar.6 (APP):For Lu Qingguo, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress and chairman of Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd., the global outreach of private agricultural enterprises – establishing overseas grain and specialty agricultural product production bases – does more than merely broaden the development scope of Chinese private enterprises; it also cultivates a mutually beneficial relationship with local communities.

As the world’s largest producer of paprika oleoresin, capsaicin, and lutein, Lu Qingguo’s company took the lead in global scaling as early as 2010, setting up two factories in India. In 2015, Chenguang turned its attention to Zambia, acquiring over 100,000 acres of land to cultivate chilies and marigolds while establishing on-site processing facilities to deepen its industrial integration. From India to Africa, Chenguang has steadily advanced its global footprint.

“Take Africa as an example – both marigold and chili harvesting require manual labor. With Africa’s abundant workforce, labor-intensive agricultural production is ideally suited for the region. Africa”s advantages in land availability, sunlight, thermal resources, and water supply, combined with low raw material costs, significantly enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese enterprises,” Lu Qingguo explained. “Further, Chinese enterprises overseas create employment opportunities for local farmers, increase their income, and genuinely improve their livelihoods.”

Agriculture serves as a pillar of Zambia’s national economy, with the country boasting vast land resources and the Zambezi River, the largest water system in southern Africa. During the dry season, sunlight is abundant, and over 80% of the population is engaged in agricultural production. However, productivity remains low, relying primarily on small-scale traditional farming, with minimal mechanization and limited irrigation infrastructure—most farming is dependent on rainfall, making harvests unpreedictable.

To promote standardized agricultural practices, Chenguang has brought in experts from China to provide extensive technical training for local employees. From seedling cultivation and precision field management to welding, equipment maintenance, and tractor operation, the extensive training programs have transformed many Zambian farmers into skilled “new-generation agricultural workers” equipped with multiple technical competencies.

Beyond agriculture, Chinese private enterprises’ international journey also extends to cultural industries. For Xia Hua, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress and chairman of Eve Group, “going global” is not only about sharing Chinese aesthetics with the world but also creating economic opportunities for Chinese artisans. In 2023, 44 fashion pieces incorporating elements of Guizhou Miao embroidery were showcased at Milan Fashion Week, captivating audiences with their exquisite patterns and intricate craftsmanship, embodying the artistic essence of Miao embroidery.

However, two decades ago, Xia Hua witnessed firsthand how many Miao and Buyi embroiderers were forced to abandon their craft due to economic hardships, placing this millennia-old intangible cultural heritage on the brink of extinction. Determined to revive the tradition, she and her team traveled to nearly 150 remote villages across China, identifying and supporting thousands of women passionate about embroidery. She subsequently established over 1,600 “Embroidery Dream Workshops” in Guizhou and Yunnan and created the “Deep Mountain Market” platform, allowing these artisans works to reach the marketplace, breathing new life into traditional craftsmanship.

“Eve Handcraft Workshop has been dedicated to showcasing Chinese aesthetics on a global stage. Looking ahead, we are committed to helping Chinese embroidery artisans gain international recognition. Our goal is to establish a global platform for Chinese ethnic handicrafts and culture, build a comprehensive database, and introduce Chinese artisans to the world, fostering international collaboration opportunities,” Xia Hua shared with China Economic Net.

Qu Yongyi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and serves on its Economic Affairs Committee, offered strategic advice to Chinese private enterprises expanding abroad. “Jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative has opened vast opportunities for private sectors. To succeed internationally, companies must proactively adapt to the legal and cultural environments of host countries, carefully assess, and mitigate political risks, and leverage their domestic manufacturing bases and China’s vast market scale. By driving international expansion through a dual strategy of ‘hard technology and globalization,’ private enterprises can actively compete in global markets and accelerate the internationalization of their products and services.”