UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (APP): Two Pakistanis are among the 129 United Nations peacekeepers from around the world, who will be honoured posthumously on Thursday at a special ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The Pakistani peacekeepers are: Sepoy Muhammad Azhar Aziz, who served with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and Imtiaz Hussain, who served in a civilian capacity for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

A total of 157 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag over the years, according to the UN.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour more than 4,000 UN peacekeepers, who have lost their lives since 1948, and will then preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal will be awarded posthumously to the 129 military, police and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their life serving under the UN flag last year and in the first month of this year.

Pakistan is the 6th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,700 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and the Western Sahara.

During the ceremony, the Secretary-General will also award the “2020 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award” to Major Steplyne Buyaki Nyaboga, a Kenyan military officer who served with the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

Created in 2016, the Award “recognizes the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security”.

In a message to mark the Day, the Secretary-General said of the fallen peacekeepers: “Their service and sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

“I express my deep gratitude to the 85,000 civilian, police and military personnel currently deployed in some of the world’s most challenging hotspots to protect the vulnerable and help to build peace. Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, as well as the risk of infection, these men and women have pursued their mission while also supporting local authorities in the fight against COVID-19. I offer sincere condolences to the families of peacekeepers who have fallen victim to this terrible disease.”

The theme for this year’s observance is “The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security”.

Tens of thousands of young peacekeepers deployed around the world play a key role in helping UN missions implement their mandated activities, with the active participation of young people from host communities, the UN said.

Across UN missions, peacekeepers collaborate with youth to reduce violence and sustain peace, including through DDR ( Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration) and community violence reduction programmes.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said: “We salute the dedication and bravery of our peacekeepers, who serve and perform admirably in challenging environments only compounded by the ongoing pandemic. I also honour our young peacekeepers who bring energy and innovation, and serve as role models to youth populations working tirelessly to ensure meaningful representation and participation in political processes.”

He added: “Our peacekeepers deserve our full support, and we must continue to work together to do all we can to improve their safety and security and give them the tools to succeed.”

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was established by the General Assembly in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

The General Assembly designated 29 May as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers in commemoration of the day in 1948 when the UN’s first peacekeeping mission, the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), began operations in Palestine.

Since then, more than 1 million women and men have served in 72 UN peacekeeping operations, directly impacting millions of people, and saving countless lives. Today, UN Peacekeeping deploys more than 89,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 12 operations.