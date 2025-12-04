Two dead, two hospitalized following car-motorcycle collision in southeast Melbourne

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MELBOURNE, Dec. 4 (Xinhua/APP): Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized after a car and motorcycle collided in Melbourne’s southeast suburbs on Wednesday night.

A police statement on Thursday said that the collision occurred on a highway in Mentone, 20 km southeast of central Melbourne, shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man and a woman who were traveling on the motorcycle were both rushed to hospital, but the man later died.

The male driver of the car and his female passenger were also taken by ambulance to hospital where the female died.

Police said that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

According to the latest data, there have been 261 deaths in road incidents in the state of Victoria so far in 2025, compared to 266 at the same time in 2024.