Türkiye-UK trade deal could set global example: British envoy

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (AA/APP): A planned update to the free trade agreement between the UK and Türkiye would serve as “a great example” for modern trade deals, the British consul general in Istanbul told Anadolu.

The first round of negotiations on the updated agreement concluded positively, covering areas such as goods trade and sustainability, said Kenan Poleo, who also serves as the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

“The most exciting thing about this new free trade agreement is (that it is) an opportunity for the UK and Türkiye to set a great example for the whole world around what a modern free trade agreement between two important partners looks like,” Poleo said in a recent interview.

The next round of negotiations is expected later this year and will focus on developing a roadmap for expanded cooperation, particularly in services and innovation-driven sectors.

Trade between the two countries currently exceeds £27 billion (approximately $36 billion), making Türkiye one of the UK’s largest trading partners.

“Given the depth of our relationship, really, the sky’s the limit,” he added.