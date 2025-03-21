25.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsTürkiye supports US-led peace talks between Russia, Ukraine: Foreign minister
International News

Türkiye supports US-led peace talks between Russia, Ukraine: Foreign minister

52
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISTANBUL, Mar 21 (AA/APP): Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday expressed Ankara’s support for the US-led peace negotiations to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war.

“We support the ceasefire talks led by the US,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in the capital Ankara.

He added that Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On European security, Fidan said: “We believe that planning all steps regarding Europe’s security together with Türkiye is essential for our common interest.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan