Turkish Democracy Day an expression of trust in Erdogan’s leadership: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day would always be remembered as an expression of the Turkish people’s unwavering trust in the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It also reflects Turkish nation’s resolve to protect and uphold democracy,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs to rest in peace.

The Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkiye is marked on July 15 in commemoration of the events honouring those who lost their lives while defeating the failed coup of 2016 and to remember the bravery of the nation.