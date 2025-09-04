Tunisia’s Beja and Testour regions preserve ancient cheese-making tradition

- Advertisement -

Tunis, Sep 4 (SPA/APP): In northwestern Tunisia, the ancient cities of Beja and Testour are renowned not only for their natural beauty but also for a long-standing tradition of cheese and dairy production. These food crafts are a core part of the local identity and a vital pillar of the rural economy.

One of the most famous cheeses is Rigouta, a fresh, soft, white cheese prepared using simple traditional methods. The process involves boiling fresh milk and adding a curdling agent like lemon juice or vinegar before straining the mixture. It is often flavored with sesame or nigella seeds.

Other local cheeses are enhanced with natural flavors such as thyme, rosemary, parsley, or nuts like walnuts and almonds. The addition of olive oil can also improve both flavor and shelf life.

These unique cheeses have become a key part of the region’s tourist appeal, drawing visitors who want to sample and purchase the traditional products.