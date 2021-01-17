Trump's approval rating reaches new low as term ends: CNN poll

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (APP):Donald Trump is ending his 4-year term as US president with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, according to a CNN television network’s poll released Sunday.

More than one-third of those surveyed, 34 percent, said they approve of Trump’s performance. CNN noted Trump’s previous low in its polling was just 1 point higher.

Before November’s election, Trump’s approval rating stood at 42 percent, the network added.

Trump’s job performance rating remains strong among Republicans at 80 percent but has dropped 14 points since October, according to the poll. It currently stands at 2 percent among Democrats, largely unchanged.

A majority of respondents, 54 percent, said Trump should be removed from office following the deadly rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, when his supporters stormed the complex while a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Last week, the House voted to impeach Trump for his role in the siege, making him the first president in history to be impeached twice.

More than 9 in 10 Democrats, 93 percent, said in the new poll that Trump should be removed from office, as did 10 percent of Republicans.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats also said Trump deserves a great deal of blame for his supporters storming the Capitol, while only 13 percent of Republicans agree.

Seven in 10 Democrats added that the Republican lawmakers who objected to the electoral results deserve a great deal of blame, compared with 14 percent of Republicans.

Three-quarters of Republicans also told pollsters they have little confidence that elections in the U.S. reflect the will of the people.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 9 and Jan. 14. The survey of 1,003 respondents has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Trump’s approval rating in a separate poll released Sunday by NBC News held relatively steady at 43 percent since the election.