Transparency can address gender pay gap – UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 18 (APP): Pay transparency measures can help to expose pay differences between men and women and identify the underlying causes, according to a new report released Sunday by International Labour Organization (ILO), a Geneva-based UN agency, to mark International Equal Pay Day.

On the average, the report said, women were paid about 20 per cent lower than men globally. While individual characteristics such as education, working time, occupational segregation, skills and experience could explain part of the gender pay gap, a large part was due to discrimination based on gender, the report noted.

Further building on the UN’s commitment against all forms of discrimination, including that against women and girls, Equal Pay Day represents longstanding efforts towards achieving the same wage for work of equal value.

Meanwhile, women have been among the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including in terms of income security, representation in sectors hardest hit, and gendered division of family responsibilities.

This, in turn, has led negatively impacted their employment and threatened to reverse decades of progress made towards gender equality.

As countries emerge from the pandemic, taking action to address gender equality setbacks is not only relevant and timely but also critical for an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient recovery.

Governments, employers, and workers organizations recognize that closing gender pay gaps is more important than ever.

Over the past few years, increasingly more governments are proposing transparency measures and information sharing to address gender wage gaps.

According to recent research, depending on how they are put into place, pay transparency measures can effectively identify compensation differences and reduce broader gender inequalities in the labour market.

“These are still early days for pay transparency,” said Manuela Tomei, Director of the ILO Conditions of Work and Equality Department, noting that countries are pursuing different approaches to advance it.

She pointed out that “there is no ‘one-size fits all’ solution”.

“While more time is needed to assess the effectiveness of different measures and practices, it is encouraging that governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations seek to devise innovative solutions, such as pay transparency, to tackle a stubborn problem”.

