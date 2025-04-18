Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, China reaches $5.5 bln

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Bishkek, April 18 (Kabar/APP) : The volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and China has reached 5.5 billion US dollars, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh Ulan Primov at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping.

The meeting was devoted to the development of bilateral cooperation. The parties focused on strengthening trade and economic ties.

Ulan Primov emphasized that the dynamics of growth in trade turnover is a clear confirmation of the high level of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation. According to him, the country attaches great importance not only to political and inter-parliamentary interaction, but also to the economic component of the partnership with China.

Ambassador Liu Jiangping, in turn, noted that during the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to China, 24 documents were signed covering various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment and infrastructure.

She emphasized that these agreements open up new prospects for deepening economic ties and strengthening mutually beneficial partnership. The parties expressed confidence that, thanks to political dialogue, parliamentary interaction and expanding economic exchange, Kyrgyz-Chinese relations will continue to develop steadily and mutually beneficially.