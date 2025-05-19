36 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsThree medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria
International News

Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria

9
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MINSK, May 19 (BelTA/APP): Representatives of the Belarusian national taekwondo team won three medals at the international tournament WT President’s Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, BelTA has learned.

Raman Turavinau (80kg) defeated three representatives of Croatia and an athlete of Turkiye on his way to the final where he beat Russia’s Artem Mytarev to claim gold. Yulia Vitko (57kg) defeated athletes from Greece, Croatia, and Serbia. The Belarusian beat Russia’s Margarita Bliznyakova in the final. Georgiy Gurtsiev clinched bronze in the 58kg weight category.

In the U18 competitions in Sofia Belarusian athletes clinched three medals as well. Nikita Belavy won gold in the 45kg category. Palina Mikhachuk collected silver in the 68kg event. Elizaveta Badanina claimed bronze in the 42kg event.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan