Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria

MINSK, May 19 (BelTA/APP): Representatives of the Belarusian national taekwondo team won three medals at the international tournament WT President’s Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, BelTA has learned.

Raman Turavinau (80kg) defeated three representatives of Croatia and an athlete of Turkiye on his way to the final where he beat Russia’s Artem Mytarev to claim gold. Yulia Vitko (57kg) defeated athletes from Greece, Croatia, and Serbia. The Belarusian beat Russia’s Margarita Bliznyakova in the final. Georgiy Gurtsiev clinched bronze in the 58kg weight category.

In the U18 competitions in Sofia Belarusian athletes clinched three medals as well. Nikita Belavy won gold in the 45kg category. Palina Mikhachuk collected silver in the 68kg event. Elizaveta Badanina claimed bronze in the 42kg event.