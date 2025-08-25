Monday, August 25, 2025
Three killed, four injured in road accident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

KABUL, Aug. 25 (Xinhua/APP): A road accident claimed the lives of three passengers and left four others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and flipped over in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, the provincial police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the Pul-e-Shopay area of Kohistan district, where a passenger vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, said the provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Among the deceased were a woman and a child, who died at the scene. The four injured were rapidly shifted to local health centers for treatment, Kamgar added.

