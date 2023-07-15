Third Hualong One unit to produce clean electricity: CNNC

BEIJING, July 14 (APP):Unit 5 in the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant would be the third one-million-kilowatt-class unit of Hualong One, China’s self-developed third-generation nuclear reactor, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a unit of a nuclear power plant in Pakistan was held on Friday, CGTN reported on Saturday.

The new project will enhance Pakistan’s energy security, promote economic development and improve the well-being of the local people, the CNNC said.

It also has significant importance in building a closer China-Pakistan partnership with a shared future in the new era, its developer added.

The two countries have jointly built four 300,000-kilowatt nuclear power units at the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant and two one-million-kilowatt nuclear power units at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant.

These units provide about 30 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to an annual energy saving of 9.38 million tonnes of standard coal and 24.48 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

At the ceremony, China and Pakistan reached a consensus on enhancing collaboration across the entire industrial chain and achieving mutual benefit and win-win results.