The President of Uzbekistan departs for Japan

TASHKENT, Dec 18 (UzA/APP) :

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Japan on an official visit on December 18 at the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi.

The agenda for the Tokyo visit includes a series of high-level bilateral meetings and events. The talks will focus on deepening and expanding the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan.

The President of Uzbekistan will also participate in the first summit of the Heads of State of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue.