Monday, August 4, 2025
Thai, Cambodian officials arrive for talks in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 4 (Xinhua/APP): Thai and Cambodian officials have arrived in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, for the General Border Committee meeting, as part of efforts to resolve the conflict between the two countries.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 in Malaysia, with the country being selected as a neutral venue, the Malaysian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The meeting aims to resolve the border dispute between the two countries, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia on July 28, the statement added.

