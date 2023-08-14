Terrorist attack failed attempt to affect CPEC construction: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Aug.13 (APP): The purpose of the terrorist attack in Gwadar is no different from the previous terror attacks against Chinese personnel, mainly because it wants to impact China-Pakistan cooperation, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qian Feng, Director of the Research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University said on Sunday.

The terrorist group deliberately set the attack in August as the CPEC had just celebrated the 10th anniversary of its cooperation in July and was hoping to take advantage of a period of change in the administration in the country.

Qian told Global Times that the Pakistani government managed to protect Chinese personnel from being harmed in this attack, which demonstrates the strength of their protection.

The attack will not affect the continued construction of CPEC in the future, he said.

No Chinese nationals were killed when a convoy was hit by explosions and gunfire in Gwadar on Sunday, according to the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi.

APP/asg