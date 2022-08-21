Terrorism victims, survivors must never be forgotten: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 21 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday paid tributes to victims of terrorism, marking the international day established to ensure that “victims and survivors are always heard and never forgotten.”

“On this international day and every day, let us make sure that victims and survivors are always heard and never forgotten. And let us do everything we can to prevent more victims in the future,” the UN chief said in a message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, observed on August 21 annually.

The international day “is a day of reflection, recognition and action. We reflect on the pain and suffering of those who lost loved ones; and we resolve to listen to them and learn from them,” he said.

“We commit to support survivors scarred by heinous acts of terrorism by amplifying their voices, protecting their rights and seeking justice. And by mobilizing member states to provide the legal, medical, psychosocial, or financial support they need to heal and live with dignity.”

The theme of this international day focuses on the importance of memories, said Guterres.

“Too often victims feel abandoned after the initial shock of a terrorist attack. It is our collective responsibility to remember and honor victims and survivors.”

Guterres said that he looks forward to learning and hearing directly from survivors about their needs and challenges, at the Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism next month.

The International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established by the UN General Assembly in 2017. It designated August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, in order to honor the victims and survivors of terrorism.

Each year, acts of terrorism harm and kill thousands of innocent people. Despite international attention, those affected often struggle gaining access to key physical, psychological, social, and financial services, it was pointed out.

APP/ift