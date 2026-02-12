Tarique Rahman urges all to go to centres, vote for preferred candidates

DHAKA, Feb 12 (BSS/APP): BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has called upon all citizens to exercise their franchise by going to their respective polling stations and casting their votes for candidates of their choice.

In a Facebook post on his verified page this morning, Tarique Rahman said, “Dear pro-democracy brothers and sisters, I request everyone to exercise their voting rights in a festive and peaceful environment. Vote for whomever you deem fit. Vote according to your own choice, and ensure your state rights and ownership.”

“Insha’Allah, from tomorrow, your Members of Parliament will take on the responsibility of serving you. I will take on the duty of ensuring that every victorious candidate of the sheaf of paddy (Dhaner Shis) properly fulfills their responsibilities,” he added.

The BNP Chairman further said, “The spontaneous participation and affection of the people will, Insha’Allah, ensure the BNP’s victory in a free and fair election. Come, let us all build the country together. Let us ensure the rights and freedom of the people, protect Bangladesh’s sovereignty and dignity. Let us work, build the nation; Bangladesh first.”