Taliban claims cordoning off Panjsher

KABUL, A ug 23 (APP): Taliban on Monday claimed that their fighters were further advancing in Panjsher, a strong hold of Ahmed Wali Masood son of Ahmed Shah Masood and they had cordoned off the valley.

According to a statement issued by Talban,’s Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid the Taliban had captured three districts of Baghlan province– Banu, Pul e Hisar and Salah while they were in strong position at Takhar, Badakhshan and Andarab districts.

He said Salang valley had been reopened for traffic and their fighters had cordoned off Panjsher