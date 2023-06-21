Talha visits Pakistan Hajj Mission’s main Control Office

MAKKAH MUKARMA , Jun 21 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, Wednesday visited the Main Control Office (MCO) of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah to streamline processes, improve coordination among departments, and address potential challenges.

During the minister’s visit, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro, provided a comprehensive overview of the Hajj arrangements.

He highlighted that an extraordinary 63 percent of pilgrims will benefit from the efficient shuttle train service, while the remaining 37 percent will be transported to Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat.

Additionally, special training sessions will be conducted for the hujjaj to ensure they are well-informed about avoiding crowded situations.

Ensuring the safety of intending pilgrims is of utmost importance in the Hajj arrangements, emphasized Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro. He stressed the significance of prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims and implementing measures to safeguard their security throughout the pilgrimage journey.

Dedicated Moavineen from Pakistan, wearing flags and vests, have been strategically stationed at multiple locations in Mina and Arafat to provide guidance and assistance to pilgrims.

The minister emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination with the Saudi Makatib (authorities responsible for managing Hajj affairs) to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims. Furthermore, the minister directed ministry officials and Moavineen to wholeheartedly devote themselves to serving intending pilgrims, prioritizing their needs and well-being.

The minister issued instructions to strengthen the monitoring of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) with stricter measures in place. The medical store has been appropriately established and maintained, ensuring proper temperature control. Recently, Saudi authorities conducted an inspection of the medical store and provided a clean bill of health, affirming the quality of medicine and storage facilities.

Additionally, the minister paid visits to different departments within the main hospital located in the Aziziayah area,

where he personally interacted with patients and pilgrims.

In a subsequent media statement, he expressed his satisfaction, stating that after visiting various residential areas of

the hajj pilgrims, he can confidently affirm that 99 percent of the pilgrims expressed their contentment with the Hajj arrangements and the medical facilities provided to them.