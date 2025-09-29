Tajikistan stresses urgency of preserving Central Asia’s glaciers, water sources

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Sept 29 (Kazinform/APP) : Tajikistan called on the international community to address urgent challenges related to the cryosphere, warning that the region’s glaciers – key sources of freshwater – are rapidly disappearing, President Emomali Rahmon said during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

Rahmon noted that of the country’s 14,000 glaciers, more than 1,300 have completely melted, with the rate of loss accelerating. Tajikistan’s glaciers and other water sources provide up to 60% of Central Asia’s freshwater supply, making their preservation critical for the region. “We cannot remain indifferent to the problems facing the source of life for humanity – water,” Rahmon said.

The president emphasized Tajikistan’s active role in promoting water diplomacy. In cooperation with international partners, the country is implementing practical measures as part of its latest initiative under the UN’s International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development 2018–2028.

