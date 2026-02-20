Syria welcomes Canada’s decision to lift sanctions

DAMASCUS, Feb 20 (SANA/APP): Syria has welcomed Canada’s decision to lift sanctions imposed on the country, calling the move a positive step toward improved relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the decision reflects a shift toward dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect.

The ministry expressed appreciation to the Canadian government and people for their support for Syrians.

It said the removal of sanctions opens the door to a new phase in bilateral ties that serves both countries, and helps advance recovery and reconstruction efforts, improve living conditions, and promote regional stability.

The ministry also reiterated Syria’s commitment to engaging constructively with the international community.