Syria, Jordan explore new avenues for investment in education

AMMAN, Feb 16 (SANA/APP): Director General of the Syrian Investment Authority, Talal al-Hilali, held talks in Amman with Jordanian Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, to explore ways to enhance investment cooperation frameworks in education sectors of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both sides underscored reaffirmed the importance of consolidating joint investment opportunities in educational institutions and research fields, in a manner that contributes to sustainable development and capacity-building efforts.

Al-Helali also toured a number of commercial malls in Amman, accompanied by the delegation, to assess the current investment landscape and evaluate the scale of development projects and their management and operational mechanisms.