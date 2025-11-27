Supervisor of Saudi Interior Ministry’s Civil Affairs Agency meets with Kuwaiti Acting Undersecretary of Interior Ministry

- Advertisement -

Kuwait, Nov 27 (SPA/APP): Supervisor of the Saudi Ministry of Interior’s Agency of Civil Affairs Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba met with Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani, at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, they discussed several topics of mutual interest and reviewed aspects of security cooperation and the exchange of expertise.